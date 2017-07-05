Losing Streak Reaches Nine

News Release

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Daytona Tortugas showed fight but lacked the offensive punch needed to top the Clearwater Threshers, losing 4-2 on Wednesday evening at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in front of 1,496.

The Tortugas got on the board first in the contest for just the second time in the last 17 ballgames. Chris Okey legged out a grounder to short in the third, avoiding the double play and enabling Blake Butler to score and make it 1-0. Daytona would get its other run in the bottom of the fifth on a Luis Gonzalez run-scoring single.

Clearwater didn't go away all night, fighting back to tie or take the lead immediately after the Tortugas got runs. An RBI knock off the bat of Cornelius Randolph in the fourth tied the contest at one. The Threshers went ahead, 2-1, in the fifth on a run-producing single from Mark Laird. Zach Green hit his first homer of the season in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Wyatt Strahan (0-3) tossed six frames for the second straight start, surrendering three earned runs on five hits and walking one while fanning a career-high nine batters.

Jacob Waguespack (5-3) pitched five innings and scattered eight hits to seal his second straight win over the Tortugas. Jeff Singer came in to get the final four outs and earned his league-leading 16th save of the campaign.

Daytona looks to avoid a sweep in consecutive series on Thirsty Thursday evening at the Jack. $1 beer and soda will be available for those in attendance. RHP Mark Armstrong gets the ball for the Tortugas opposite of RHP Edgar Garcia. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with The Metcare Pregame Show beginning at 6:50 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

