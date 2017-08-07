Lopez\\"s Walk, Gives the Sea Dogs a 5-4 Walkoff Win in 10 over Bowie

News Release

Portland, Maine - Deiner Lopez drew a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Sea Dogs (53-58) beat the Bowie Baysox (59-54) 5-4 in front of a sellout crowd one Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th, Lopez worked an eight-pitch at bat against Scott McGough (L, 1-2) before watching ball four to score Mike Olt, who began the inning reaching on an error by third baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

Both teams had opportunities late with the game tied 4-4. Portland loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Ryan Meisinger struck out Jordan Procyshen and got Deiner Lopez to fly out to end the threat. Bowie loaded the bases in the ninth with two down, but Ty Buttrey induced a groundout from Ryan Mountcastle to keep the game tied.

In the 10th, the Baysox threatened again with runners at the corners and two out, but Josh Smith struck out Austin Hayes to get out of the jam.

Sea Dogs pitchers combined to tie a season-high with 14 strikeouts.

Josh Smith (5-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless 10th.

Bowie jumped out to a 3-0 lead off of Henry Owens. The Baysox sent eight men to the plate in the third but only managed two runs - a solo homer by Adrian Marin and an RBI single by Aderlin Rodriguez. Bowie stranded the bases loaded in the third.

In the fourth, Garabez Rosa hit an RBI single with two outs to score Ryan Flaherty and make it 3-0.

Owens allowed three runs on five hits in five innings while walking six and fanning seven.

The Sea Dogs got on the board in the fourth on a solo homer by Mike Olt off of John Means, his 15th of the season.

Portland cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth on an RBI single by Danny Mars to score Jordan Procyshen, who had led off the inning with a double.

After Bowie added a run in the sixth to extend their lead to 4-2, the Sea Dogs answered with two solo homers off of Means in the sixth to tie the game 4-4. Jeremy Barfield led off the inning with his 20th homer of the year, then after two strikeouts Josh Tobias hit his second homer of the year to tie the game.

Barfield extended his hitting streak to 16 games, a season-high for a Portland hitter.

Means allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Flaherty reached base in all six plate appearances on rehab for Baltimore. He singled four times, walked twice, and scored three times.

The Sea Dogs are off on Monday and open up a six-game roadtrip on Tuesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants affiliate) at the Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. RHP Kevin McAvoy (4-6, 4.60) makes his 17th start of the season. Richmond counters with RHP Tyler Herb (1-0, 3.64).

Radio coverage on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:20 PM. MiLB.TV starts at 6:30 PM.

