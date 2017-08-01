Loons Score Five in 9th to Top Lugnuts

News Release

LANSING, Mich. - Cody Thomas and Nick Yarnall lined two-run singles in a five-run ninth-inning rally, giving the Great Lakes Loons (17-21, 53-54) a come-from-behind 5-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (15-23, 52-52) on Tuesday afternoon at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The Lugnuts finished their seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record, splitting the four-game series with the Loons.

In the third inning, Nick Sinay scored on a two-out dropped fly ball by Great Lakes left fielder Carlos Rincon, giving the Lugnuts a 1-0 lead.

They held that lead through a series of Loons thwarted rallies; starter Patrick Murphy stranded five runners on base through the first five innings, Andrew Deramo stranded three runners combined in the sixth and seventh, and Connor Eller stranded two more runners in the eighth.

In the ninth, the Loons finally broke through. Eller (Loss, 1-4) allowed a leadoff single to Brandon Montgomery, induced a flyout from Saige Jenco, then walked Jeren Kendall. Juliandry Higuera relieved Eller and threw a wild pitch before hitting Gavin Lux to load the bases. Thomas followed with a line drive to left-center, bringing in Montgomery and Kendall for a 2-1 lead. Cristian Santana grounded an RBI single to left, scoring Lux. Two batters later, Yarnall capped the rally by hooking a liner down the right field line, plating both Thomas and Santana.

2017 draftee Evy Ruibal (Win, 1-0) pitched the final two innings scorelessly in his Midwest League debut.

Great Lakes starter Chris Mathewson worked seven innings in a no-decision, allowing only one hit - a Javier Hernandez single - while walking two and striking out six. Lansing starter Murphy also struck out six batters alongside five hits and no walks, impressing in his return from the Disabled List.

