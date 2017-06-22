Loons, Cubs Suspended in 7th

News Release

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons and South Bend Cubs played into the bottom of the 7th inning on Thursday night before the clouds opened up, the lightning lit up the sky and the rain soaked the field forcing the game to be suspended with the score tied 1-1.

The crowd at Dow Diamond of 6,044 was the largest of the season and the biggest since August 29, 2014 when 6,191 fans packed the stadium to watch the Loons defeat the Lake County Captains 2-1.

The game will be resumed on Friday at 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at the regularly-scheduled 5 p.m. for the Fridays at Five promotion. Tickets from Thursday's game will not be honored on Friday. Following a 30-minute break, the second game of the series between the Loons and Cubs will begin.

It was the Loons who got on the board first in the 2nd inning when Cody Thomas clobbered his 11th home run of the season off South Bend starter Manuel Rondon. The former Oklahoma quarterback has had at least one hit in all but five games dating back to May 15.

Zack Short didn't waste any time tying the game in the top of the 3rd with a home run of his own, his 7th of the year. It came off reliever Christian Stolo who replaced starter Imani Abdullah. The 20-year-old made his 2017 debut on Thursday after appearing in 22 games (19 starts) for the Loons last season. He threw 36 pitches (20 strikes) in 1.1 innings.

Serving as the long reliever until the game was suspended, Chris Mathewson threw four scoreless innings walking one batter with four strikeouts for the Loons.

