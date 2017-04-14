Lookouts Hit But Don\\"t Score

News Release

While the Lookouts bats matched the Jumbo Shrimp hits, seven on the night, they could not plate a run losing game three of the series 4-0. The Shrimp scored a run in each of the first three innings to take the lead for good. The Looks had the bases loaded twice in the late going and left two on at the end of the game but left the runners stranded. Nik Turley was the bright spt on the mound as the lefty struck out eight in his four and a third innings. Both teams had seven hits but only one team had all the runs. Same two teams tomorrow night when Felix Jorge 0-0,4.50 faces Mike Kickham 0-0.3.60. Air time on 96.1 and MiLB Tunein radio is set for 5:50 EDT.

