Lookouts Drop Series Finale to Smokies 5-4

News Release

The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped their series finale against the Tennessee Smokies by a score of 5-4. Chattanooga starting pitcher, Stephen Gonsalves, started the game off well, as he retired the Smokies in order in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Andy Wilkins drove in the Lookouts first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center field, which allowed Ryan Walker to score from third base. T.J. White extended the Lookouts lead 2-0 with a sacrifice fly of his own, allowing Jon Rodriguez to score from third.

Gonsalves held the Smokies scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when Cael Brockmeyer hammered his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot to center field to give the Smokies a 3-2 lead. RHP, Raul Fernandez, entered the game in the top of the fifth inning in relief of Stephen Gonsalves. Fernandez did his job out of the bullpen, as he pitched 3.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit, while striking out three.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Chattanooga tied the game 3-3 on a Carlos Paulino double to right field. Travis Harrison would score from second base on the hit. Chattanooga regained their lead on a Ryan Walker line drive double to center field, scoring Carlos Paulino from third base, making the score 4-3 in favor of the Lookouts.

Luke Bard took over on the mound for the Lookouts in the top of the eighth inning, and hit a rough patch when Tennessee's Kevin Cornelius homered on a deep fly ball to right field, tying the game 4-4. Tennessee scored what would prove to be the game winning run in the top of the ninth inning on an Andrew Ely RBI ground ball to right field. Yasiel Balaguert scored the go ahead run from second base to give the Smokies a 5-4 lead.

Bard (4-2, 2.70) suffered the loss and a blown save for the Lookouts while Tennessee's James Pugliese (6-2, 0.75) earned the win. Tennessee closer, Dillon Maples collected his fifth save of the season after striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Chattanooga (55-31) will travel to Pensacola, FL to take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a four game road series at Blue Wahoos Stadium, beginning on Sunday, July 9th at 5:05 PM (ET). RHP, Kohl Stewart (8-5, 2.77) is expected to start on Sunday. Pensacola will also send a right hander to the mound in the form of Deck McGurie (8-5, 2.77). The game will be broadcast on Real 96.1.

