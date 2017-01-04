Lookouts Announce 2017 Fireworks Shows

January 4, 2017 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





MINNEAPOLIS -- After losing 103 games to finish with the worst record in the Majors in 2016, the Twins are looking to build a better foundation in '17 with an eye on building a long-term winner under the direction of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine.

With a young core already in place and several veterans still on the roster, the Twins aren't in a full rebuild, but they also know how difficult it can be to go from losing 103 games to being in contention the next year. The key will be turning around a rotation that has been a major issue recently, including posting the worst record in the Majors last year.

"The goal here is straightforward and measurable," Falvey said. "It's to build a sustainable and championship-caliber team and organization that Twins fans across Twins Territory will be proud of. Thad and I know there are no shortcuts to getting there."

With Falvey's message in mind, here are five questions that will determine if the organization takes a necessary step forward this year:

Will the youngsters take a step forward?

Much of Minnesota's success is dependent on young players such as third baseman Miguel Sano, center fielder Byron Buxton, right fielder Max Kepler, shortstop Jorge Polanco, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Berrios. The Twins hoped they'd all be major contributors to a winning team in 2016, but they clearly weren't ready.

Sano has had the most success in the Majors, but he took a slight step back in his second year. Buxton showed off his immense potential with a strong September, while Kepler and Polanco both had solid rookie seasons. Rosario shows flashes of his potential despite plate discipline issues, while Berrios has the stuff to be a quality starter.

If these players can all begin to reach their potential sooner than later, it will speed up the timeline for the club to become competitive.

Read the rest of the article!

Lookouts Mini-Plans are a great way to catch your favorite Lookouts players in actions. Plans come in 7,14 or 21 game packages. Mini-Plan holders receive 20% off the gameday price and lock in great seats to great games. Fans can build their own custom mini-plan or choose a pre-selected plan with some of the best promotional nights of the year.

Schedule

Team Store

Suites

Season Tickets

Mini Plans

Group Info

Record Book

Kids Club

Lookouts Photos

Visit us at Lookouts.com

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern League Stories from January 4, 2017

Lookouts Announce 2017 Fireworks Shows - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.