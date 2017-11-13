LONGTIME RIVALS TACOMA VISITS SAN DIEGO

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers face longtime foe, the Tacoma Stars, on Sunday, November 12, 5:05 p.m., at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego . The game will be broadcast on MASL.TV.

The Stars enter the contest with a 1-1 mark after they defeated the Turlock Express 7-3 on Friday night. Philip Lund recorded a hat-trick in a wild six-goal second quarter that gave the Stars a commanding 7-0 halftime lead. Joey Gjertsen scored once and chipped in an assist, and Danny Waltman made 14 saves in the victory. Tacoma opened the season with a 7-6 loss in overtime to the Milwaukee Wave. The Stars feature forward Alex Megson, the son of Tacoma legend Neil Megson . The Stars will compete with the Sockers for the division title all season long. Darren Sawatzky is in his first season as the Stars head coach.

San Diego moved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-5 win over Syracuse in last week's home opener. Hero Matt Clare, who was named to the MASL Team Of The Week, scored the game-winning goal with 41 seconds remaining. Goalkeeper Chris Toth earned the win in his first start of the season. Toth made several big saves as time expired to preserve the victory.

The rivalry dates back to 1983 when the Stars joined the MISL. In the 1986-87 season, Tacoma became the only MISL team to defeat San Diego in a playoff series. The Stars would eventually lose to Dallas in the Championship Series.

Sunday's match is PJ/Onesie Night and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite outfit. The first 2,500 supporters will receive a free Sockers cell phone credit card holder. The gates open at 4:00 p.m. Parking at the Valley View Casino Center is always free, courtesy of the team.

The game will be broadcast on MASL.TV with announcing veterans Craig Elsten and Nate Abaurrea on the call. Supporters can also follow on social media at @SanDiegoSockers and #SanDiegoSockers .

San Diego returns to the Valley View Casino Center on Sunday, November 19, 5:05 p.m., for a match against division opponent Ontario. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com or by calling 866-799-GOAL (4625).

