Long Ball Makes for Long Night in big shut out Loss

News Release

Troy, NY - July 6, 2017 - The Tri-City ValleyCats turned the tables on the Cyclones on Thursday night, defeating Brooklyn by the score of 13-0 just 24 hours after Brooklyn's own lopsided victory. Four different 'Cats drove in three runs and Tri-City scored in six of their eight turns at-bat to run away with the win.

LHP Jake Simon continued his early season struggles as he dropped to 0-2 after allowing seven runs, earned, on nine hits while walking five and striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Cyclones pitchers allowed a franchise-record five home runs in the game. It marked the second time in the last two weeks that the Cyclones have allowed four or more home runs in a game after only surrendering that many long balls in a game on two occasions through the first 16 seasons in franchise history. Brooklyn pitchers have allowed a league-leading 18 home runs over the first 16 games of the season. By comparison, Cyclones hurlers allowed just 27 home runs during the entire 2016 season.

As the saying goes, it got late early on Thursday evening as the 'Cats hit their first home run of the game - a solo blast - in the bottom of the first to take the early 1-0 edge. After a scoreless second Tri-City used the long ball again, this time a three-run blast, to extend their lead to 4-0.

Tri-City added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to chase Simon from the game. But Brooklyn relieve Kurtis Horne did not fair much better. The southpaw, who has allowed eight of nine inherited runners to score on the season, surrendered back-to-back home runs in the sixth that plated four runs and pushed the ValleyCats advantage to 11-0. The 'Cats tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth on Reid Russell's second home run of the game, a two-run shot off of Tony Dibrell to make the final score 13-0.

The loss dropped the Cyclones record to 4-12 on the season, the worst start in franchise history. Brooklyn will look to get back on track on Friday when they open a four-game series with the Staten Island Yankees. Game time is 6:40 PM with post-game fireworks and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an Edgardo Alfonzo Starting Lineuo Figure courtesy of Dime.

