Loggers Sign Three Arms to 2018 Roster

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday the signing of three pitchers for the 2018 season. Eddie Miller (North Florida), Eric Mock (Penn State), and Sean Frontzak (Saint Louis) have been added to the Loggers pitching staff as the 2018 Northwoods League season approaches.

Eddie Miller is a redshirt-sophomore attending the University of North Florida, a short trip north of his hometown Ocala, Florida. Miller is a slender 6-foot-2 left hander that made ten relief appearances for the Ospreys last season. Primarily used as a lefty specialist, Miller threw a total of 6.1 innings in which he struck out eight batters. His best outing came in a March 8 matchup at rival Jacksonville where he threw one shutout inning out of the bullpen, helping lead the Ospreys to an extra inning victory in the annual Mayor's Cup. Miller followed with an outstanding 2017 summer in the Prospect League, earning Third-Team All-American recognition after posting a 0.98 ERA with nine saves in 27.1 innings pitched for the Terre Houte Rex. Miller had an incredible strikeout-to-walk ratio, racking up 45 punch outs while only allowing four free passes.

Penn State redshirt-sophomore Eric Mock will join the Loggers after making 15 appearances for the Nittany Lions last year. Mock earned a role in the starting rotation in his first season coming off Tommy John surgery, making eight starts and striking out 45 batters over 40.2 innings. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right hander made his collegiate debut in the second game of the season against number one ranked TCU where he pitched a clean 2.0 innings. Mock threw 4.0 scoreless innings in his first career start vs. Bucknell in a late March matchup where he struck out five while allowing only two baserunners. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native returned to the starting rotation in late April with back-to-back stellar outings against Big Ten opponents, allowing only one run in 11.0 combined innings vs. Northwestern and Iowa.

Sean Frontzak is a junior right hander who has been a top bullpen arm at Saint Louis University for the last two seasons. The Naperville, Illinois native made 28 appearances in 2017, which ranked as the second most in a single season by a Billiken. The crafty 6-foot-5 sidearmer posted a 3.00 ERA over 36 innings pitched, striking out 26 batters and surrendering only one home run. Similar to Miller, Frontzak dominated the Prospect League two summers ago for the DuPage Drones. The SLU reliever collected 11 saves and posted a 0.97 ERA in 27.2 innings of work.

The trio of incoming Loggers are preparing to open their spring schedule in less than two weeks when the college baseball season kicks off on Friday, February 16. Follow along with every Logger by checking out the updated 2018 roster at www.lacrosseloggers.com!

La Crosse is set to open the season on the road Tuesday, May 29 at Waterloo, with the home opener scheduled for a 7:05 start at Copeland Park on May 30. Season tickets and specialty ticket packages are available for purchase at the Loggers Front Office location at 1225 Caledonia Street in La Crosse or by calling 608-796-9553.

