Loggers Sign First Two Pitchers to 2018 Roster

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday that they will be returning two pitchers to their 2018 summer roster. Hunter Davis (Duke) and Mason McMahon (UW-La Crosse) are two junior right-handers that will add valuable experience to the Loggers' pitching staff.

Hunter Davis appeared in 16 games for the Loggers last season, making six starts on the mound. The 6'4" Atlanta, GA native totaled 41 strikeouts in 47.2 innings with the 2017 Loggers, and will look to pick up this summer where he left off last August. Davis finished last season red-hot on the bump, allowing only six runs in his last 24.1 innings pitched (2.22 ERA). His best outing of the season came in a win over Thunder Bay (8/4) where he tossed 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out six. In his sophomore season at Duke University, Davis limited opponents to a .211 batting average and struck out 15 batters in 15.0 innings pitched. He was also named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll and was elected to his team's leadership council for the second consecutive season. Davis will be a member of a 2018 Duke squad coming off their fourth consecutive 30-win season under head coach Chris Pollard. Davis's Blue Devil teammates include Loggers alumni Griffin Conine (2016) and Kennie Taylor (2017).

The Loggers are also excited to bring back Maple Grove, MN native and UW-La Crosse talent Mason McMahon for the 2018 summer season. The junior right-hander went 3-2 with a save over 33.2 innings pitched in 12 appearances (six starts) for the Loggers last season. He displayed electric stuff on the mound, striking out 37 batters on the year. His two best outings of the summer came against Bismarck (6/6) where he threw 6.2 innings allowing two runs and vs. Rochester (7/26), where he tallied nine strikeouts and allowed only two runs on five hits in 6.0 strong innings. McMahon had a breakout season last year for UW-La Crosse, producing a 6-1 record with a 3.68 ERA over 51.1 innings pitched. His six wins and 48 strikeouts ranked second on the Eagles' staff behind ace Caleb Boushley, who was selected in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. McMahon was a consistent piece of the Eagles pitching staff last season, showing dominance on the mound in multiple starts. McMahon tossed 7.0 shutout innings against UW-Stout (4/22), striking out a career-high 12 batters while only allowing three hits and one walk. He also threw a gem in a win over UW-Platteville (5/6), giving up one run on seven hits, while striking out seven batters over 7.0 innings. McMahon earned a win in his final start of the season against WIAC powerhouse UW-Whitewater (5/19), allowing just two runs on five hits over 6.0 innings. He will be a significant arm for the Eagles in 2018 as they look to make yet another deep postseason run.

Davis and McMahon will join Grant Judkins (Iowa) and Korey Lee (California) on the 2018 La Crosse Loggers roster. As the Loggers continue to make additions leading up to the summer season, the current 2018 roster and schedule are available at www.lacrosseloggers.com !

