Loggers Add a Pair of USD Toreros

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday the addition of two more players for the 2018 season. Joining the Loggers will be infielder Brhet Bewley and catcher Shane McGuire from the University of San Diego.

Brhet Bewley is a 5-foot-11 junior from Winchester, California that appeared in 39 games for the Toreros last spring, primarily as a third baseman. The former West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team selection will again be a key piece on a USD ball club looking to build on a successful 35-18-1 record last season. Bewley shows good defensive versatility and impressive consistency at the plate, finishing last season with a 17-game on-base streak. An experienced run producer, Bewley knocked in 27 runs with four homers in 2017 after posting a .273 average with 22 RBI in his freshman year. Bewley will be familiar with the Northwoods League when he arrives at Copeland Park this summer after playing in 14 games for the St. Cloud Rox in 2016. He will look to build on a great start to his college career when the Toreros open up their season by hosting Cincinnati on February 16th. Loggers fans can also look forward to February 17th as Korey Lee's Cal Bears will visit San Diego for an early season matchup.

Shane McGuire is a left-handed hitting catcher out of Kent, Washington where he had a standout career at Kentwood High School. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman earned 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American recognition as well as being a first team West All-Region selection. McGuire enters the 2018 season rated as the top catcher and number three overall prospect out of the state of Washington according to Perfect Game. The future Torero hit .427 with a .544 on-base percentage in his senior campaign, and .447 with a .570 OBP as a junior. Last summer, McGuire was a second team selection in the West Coast League as a member of the Victoria HarbourCats. The smooth-swinging lefty finished with a remarkable .451 batting average, four long balls, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored in 26 games for the H-Cats. McGuire comes from a talented baseball family, as his older brother Reese was selected in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Pirates. After beginning his career Pittsburgh, Reese is now a highly rated catcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Bewley and McGuire will add outstanding offensive ability to a Loggers lineup that is beginning to come into form for 2018. As baseball season approaches, catch up on the latest roster additions and more club news at www.lacrosseloggers.com ! Season tickets and specialty ticket packages are available for purchase at the Loggers Front Office location at 1225 Caledonia Street in La Crosse or by calling 608-796-9553.

The La Crosse Loggers are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. Entering its 25th anniversary season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, more than 185 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET) and Curtis Granderson (TOR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal . For more information, visit www.lacrosseloggers.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Loggers as your favorite team.

