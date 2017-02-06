Local Product Set to Kick off His 10th Season

February 6, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release





CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Chris Tierney is just as excited for his 10th season as he was for his first."When that excitement and anticipation goes away, that's when I'll know it's time for me to hang them up," said Tierney, in the midst of his ninth preseason camp (he signed after camp in 2008). "It's still there."

By the time all is said and done - and there's no end in sight - Tierney will have firmly cemented himself in the New England Revolution record books. He's already fourth on the club's all-time appearances list (214), and could leapfrog head coach Jay Heaps into third with 30 more appearances this year.

Among active MLS players who've only featured for one professional club, only Tony Beltran (224 appearances with Real Salt Lake) has been more of an organizational staple.

That type of track record holds clout in the Revolution locker room, although it's Tierney's work ethic and professionalism that have made him a role model and leader amongst the group.

"Chris, for the last couple years, has carried such respect in the locker room because of what he does every day," said Heaps. "He rolls up his sleeves and he brings it ... [Guys] emulate him.

"Chris comes to work every day, he works really hard, and he competes every time he steps on the field. That's exactly what our foundation is built upon in New England; hard-working guys. I love it when we have guys like Chris, guys like Scott (Caldwell), who come to work every day and roll up their sleeves."

Tierney credits that work ethic for helping him carve out a long and successful career after he was invited to an open tryout and was drafted in the first round of 2008 MLS Supplemental Draft, a mechanism that was essentially the fifth round of the draft and no longer exists in any form today.

"I think the reason I've been in the league a while is because I approach every preseason the same way, whether it's my first or my ninth. I have to prove myself," Tierney said. "I worked hard throughout the offseason. I always make a point to make sure I'm getting ready to play when preseason starts, and this year was no exception."

Tierney admits that he never imagined - even after making the squad as a rookie - that he'd spend a decade representing his hometown team, and there was a time when the Wellesley, Massachusetts native doubted whether he'd even get the chance to play professional soccer.

"I was amazed to get the call to go to the open tryout my first year," Tierney said with a laugh. "I haven't looked back. One day I'll look back and realize how amazing it was to be able to live this dream, because it's one that I've always had."

But the time for reflection hasn't come yet.

"Right now I'm focused on this year and this team," Tierney said, "and trying to do everything we can to bring another championship to New England."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.