LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS TO RECEIVE 150K FROM FC CINCINNATI

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - FC Cincinnati announced today that the club will give $150,000 in financial contributions to various youth organizations, such as the Cincinnati Girls DA and those registered with FCC's Give Back Program.

"We are thrilled to be able to support our local organizations. Working together to grow soccer in our city and invest back in our community has been a focus for our franchise since we launched in 2015. Sponsorship of the Cincinnati Girls DA and the creation of the Give Back Program are among several of our community endeavors and we are extremely proud to be able use our sport to improve our city."

Created to benefit youth soccer and the community, over 75 organizations are registered with FCC's Give Back Program, which donates back 10 percent of the tickets purchased during the 2017 season.

The Give Back program, along with donations and player appearances have been the foundation of FCC's community outreach program, which was established in 2015. In addition, community initiatives have included funds to build a futsal court and the creation of the FCC Community Fund.

FCC is currently in the process of distributing funds to registered organizations.

