Local Business Leader Joins Pacifics Ownership Group

San Rafael, CA - Leonard Weingarten, the Director of Business Development for the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce, has joined the ownership group of the San Rafael Pacifics Baseball Club. The Pacifics, three-time champions of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, play their home games at Albert Park in San Rafael.

"I'm truly honored and excited to become one of the Pacifics owners," Weingarten said, "In addition to my career in business development and marketing, I've had some applicable experience in sports marketing and operations that I hope can help the Pacifics continue providing their outstanding contributions to our community."

The Pacifics, who open their 2018 season at Albert Park on June 2nd vs. the newest expansion team, the Napa Silverados, offer high level of professional, minor league baseball as well as a fun and unique fan experience including great food, family-based entertainment and "outside the box" promotions and special events.

The Pacifics were awarded with the 2015 "Spirit of Marin" Award and were named as the 2015 "Large Business of the Year" by the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce in recognition of their commitment to community service and local economic development. They were presented with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Marin's 2017 "Business Diversity Award".

"We're thrilled to have Leonard join our ownership group," said Pacifics Managing Principal Owner Eugene Lupario. "He has a broad range of experience and tremendous relationships with the local business community that will help us expand our brand awareness and sponsorship base."

Weingarten joins the team's current ownership group composed of Lupario, Principal Owner Steve Allen, Owner and General Counsel Leslie Lava, and Owners Brian Sobel, Stephanie Plante and Michael Shapiro.

