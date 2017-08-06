Livesay, West Lead Gateway to Wild Win

News Release

NORMAL, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies (23-49) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to come from behind and beat the Normal CornBelters (33-37) 10-8 in a back-and-forth ballgame Saturday night.

Gateway took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, sending all nine batters to the plate in the process. Cody Livesay had the big blow with a two-run single. After the CornBelters plated a pair in the bottom of the inning, the Grizzlies added another run in the second to take a 5-2 lead.

Gateway picked up a sixth run in the fourth and one more in the seventh, but Normal battled back with five runs on six hits in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

Then in the eighth, the CornBelters scored another run to take an 8-7 advantage.

But the Grizzlies didn't quit, scoring three in the top of the ninth on an Evan Rogers RBI single and a Brett Sakurai two-run knock. Kaleb Earls slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth for his seventh save in a 10-8 Gateway win.

Ja'Vaun West got a hard-luck no-decision after he worked a quality start - he allowed two runs over six innings with five strikeouts.

Livesay finished the night 3-4 with four RBIs, a walk, two steals and two runs. Dan Holst was 2-5 with two RBIs, Ramon Osuna was 3-5 with an RBI.

