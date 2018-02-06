Live Condor Returns on Friday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. with Queen Victoria, the live Andean Condor whose first appearance in Bakersfield drew international attention, making her return trip to Condorstown. In addition, the first 2,000 fans, 10 and older, will take home a talking figurine commemorating the five-year anniversary of her viral escape presented by HITS 93.1 FM.

CONDOR ON THE LOOSE FIGURINE GIVEAWAY - Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. v Ontario

Queen Victoria returns with her partner King Edward for the five-year anniversary of the most viral video in minor league hockey history

Her original appearance on February 8, 2013 drew international attention from as far away as Japan and was featured on ESPN, Good Morning America, The Today Show, USA Today, and countless other outlets

The figurine plays the original broadcast call of the escape when you click the button

A great spot for watching the game is the all-new Ice Level Lounge near the glass; all you need is to be 21 years of age or older and have a lower level ticket

The birds belong to Joe Krathwohl, aka "Joe the Birdman," who has been featured on America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Late Show with David Letterman; his Las Vegas Ranch and bird sanctuary is home to around 1,000 birds including breeding Andean Condors to be released back into the wild.

