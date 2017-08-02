Listi Homers Twice as Claws Roll

News Release

GREENSBORO, NC - Austin Listi homered twice and Darick Hall hit his 20th of the season as part of a six-run BlueClaws eighth as Lakewood topped Greensboro 9-2 on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field.

Lakewood (16-22/56-52) in total hit a season high four home runs in the game and took the second of the four-game series after Greensboro (19-17/56-48) won the opener on Monday night.

Listi, who joined the BlueClaws on Monday, homered in the second and third innings to put the BlueClaws up 3-0 off starter Brandon Miller. He had homered three times in Williamsport before joining Lakewood this week.

Meanwhile, Lakewood starter Alejandro Requena (9-3) gave up just two runs, one earned, over six innings of work in his Phillies organizational debut. The right-hander from Venezuela joined the Phillies last week as part of the trade that sent Pat Neshak to Colorado.

Requena improved to 9-3 on the year 1-0 as a BlueClaw, after going 8-3 with Asheville.

The BlueClaws blew the game open with six runs in the eighth inning, the first two scoring on Darick Hall's 20th home run of the season. Hall, who leads the league with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs, became just the fourth BlueClaw to ever hit 20 home runs in a season. He is now within four home runs of Jose Pujols' single-season franchise record of 24 set last year.

Lakewood added four more runs in the six run eighth, including on an RBI single by Daniel Brito and a throwing error on second baseman JC Millan.

Gregori Rivero got in on the fun in the ninth inning, hitting a two-run home run, his first as a BlueClaw and second of the season, to make it 11-2.

Grasshoppers starter Brandon Miller (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs/one earned in six innings. Chad Smith was charged with six runs in the eighth, four earned.

Listi had four hits for the BlueClaws (and also scored four runs) while Rivero had three in the win. David Martinelli and Luke Williams each had two.

The 11 runs scored by the BlueClaws were a second-half high and their most runs since a 14-1 win over Delmarva on June 14th at FirstEnergy Park.

The BlueClaws and Grasshoppers finish their series on Wednesday at 12 noon. LHP Nick Fanti (7-2) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Kolton Mahoney (3-4).

