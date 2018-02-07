Lininger Hits a Homerun for the Sox

February 7, 2018 - Great West League (GWL) - Marysville Gold Sox News Release





MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: Thomas Lininger & Associates are re-partnering with the Gold Sox for the 2018 season. The Lininger Injury Lawyer's Merchandise Booth is a fan favorite at Colusa Casino Stadium where they can buy Gold Sox apparel and more. "The Lininger Injury Lawyers are awesome people and we know they bleed gold for the Gold Sox! We're very excited to continue this partnership. Tom is just a great partner that I enjoy being around," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Thomas Lininger and Associates are committed to representing those who have been injured or killed in accidents involving dangerous products such as vehicles, motorcycles, and other risky items. For more information about their services, call 530.741.3855, email info@TDLLaw.com, or stop by their Marysville office located at 320 1st Street.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox season tickets and advertising packages for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Great West League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Great West League Stories from February 7, 2018

Lininger Hits a Homerun for the Sox - Marysville Gold Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.