News Release

VANCOUVER, BC - It's derby day at BC Place as Vancouver Whitecaps FC host rival Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Limited tickets are still available.

TV: TSN | RADIO: TSN 1040

Here are some news and notes on Vancouver's starting lineup.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.David Ousted; 25.Sheanon Williams, 4.Kendall Waston, 26.Tim Parker, 2.Jordan Harvey; 15.Matî - as Laba, 31.Russell Teibert; 67.Alphonso Davies, 7.Christian Bolaî=B1os, 13.Cristian Techera; 12.Fredy Montero

Substitutes

70.Paolo Tornaghi, 8.Andrew Jacobson, 11.Nicolás Mezquida, 16.Tony Tchani, 17.Marcel de Jong, 47.Kyle Greig, 77.Mauro Rosales

Injury Report

- Marco Bustos: out - suffered left hamstring strain in training on April 11

- David Edgar: out - suffered a PCL and MCL tear, as well as a meniscus tear, in his right knee on December 15, surgery on January 4

- Erik Hurtado: out - suffered left foot contusion at the end of the first half against LA Galaxy on April 1

- Brett Levis: out - suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during the second half of the season finale against Portland on October 23, surgery on November 8

- Yordy Reyna: out - suffered left foot (fifth metatarsal) fracture in the second half of the preaseason match at Portland on February 15, surgery on February 21

- Brek Shea: out - suffered left knee sprain in the first half against Tigres UANL on April 5

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Caution accumulation warning: none

Lineup Notes

- Five changes from Saturday's defeat at Real Salt Lake as Sheanon Williams, Jordan Harvey, Alphonso Davies, Christian Bolaî=B1os, Cristian Techera replace Jake Nerwinski, Christian Dean, Tony Tchani, Nicolás Mezquida, and Marcel de Jong

- Two changes from the April 1, 4-2 win over LA Galaxy, starting XI - Russell Teibert and Fredy Montero in for Andrew Jacobson and Erik Hurtado

- 9 of the 11 starters are returning players from 2016, only Williams and Montero are first year 'Caps

- Average age of 27 years, two months, and three weeks (v Tigres was 28 years old and 10 months - the oldest starting XI this year, Galaxy was 27 years old and six months)

- XI includes two Homegrown Canadians - Alphonso Davies and Russell Teibert

- Eight different birth countries {Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica (x2), Denmark, Liberia, United States (x3), Uruguay} are represented in the starters

- Keeper David Ousted makes his 129th all-time start for Whitecaps FC, second only to Jordan Harvey, since the club joined MLS in 2011. 'Caps all-time appearance leader by a keeper is Paul Dolan at 223

- Right back Sheanon Williams returns to the starting XI after being an unused substitute at RSL. Prior to last Saturday, Williams had started four consecutive matches, including both legs of the CCL semis, for WFC

- Centre back Kendall Waston has worn the captain's armband and played the full 90 of every match, outside of the MLS opener against Philadelphia on March 5. Waston is tied for the league lead in clearances with 40

- Centre back Tim Parker has played the full 90 of every match to start the season outside of San Jose away on March 11. Parker was named the WFC April Player of the Month. The Hicksville, NY leads the team with 16 interceptions; which is fourth best in MLS, league leader has 18. Last year, Parker averaged 1.72 interceptions per match, this year he is averaging 4 per match. He also leads the team in successful passes and has the second best passing accuracy on the team

- Left back Jordan Harvey returns to the starting XI after not travelling to RSL. Prior to last Saturday, Harvey had played every minute to start the season outside of added time against the LA Galaxy. Harvey makes his 164th start, 177th appearances, which is 18th all-time in WFC history

- Midfielder Matî - as Laba is making his 99th appearance and 98th start for WFC in MLS regular season play. Laba has played the full 90 of every match to start the season outside of San Jose away on March 11 and the final 12 minutes of last Saturday's match at RSL

- Midfielder Russell Teibert makes his sixth start - two in CCL and four in MLS - of the new season. The native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, makes his 132nd first team appearance (including MLS, CCL, CC, and USSF D-2), which is 23rd all-time in Whitecaps FC history

- Winger Alphonso Davies makes his seventh start - three in CCL and three in MLS - of the new season. The 16-year-old Residency product earned a penalty kick and was named the WFC Bud Man of the Match last time the 'Caps hosted Seattle - October 2, 2016.

- Midfielder Christian Bolaî=B1os makes his third start for WFC in 2017. For his third consecutive match (did not travel to RSL), Bolaî=B1os starts centrally as the attacking midfielder - also started as the 10 for WFC last year in their 2-1 defeat against Seattle on October 2 (Pedro Morales red card in the 53' and Brad Evans red card in the 84')

- Winger Cristian Techera makes his sixth start of the new year, including two in CCL

- Designated Player and three-time MLS All-Star Fredy Montero has started five of the last six matches for WFC and has seen minutes in all WFC matches outside of the first CCL match at New York. Montero is facing his former club for the first time. Montero is Seattle Sounders FC all-time leading scorer with 60 goals and 42 assists in 160 matches including MLS, U.S. Open Cup, and CONCACAF Champions League.

