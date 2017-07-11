Lindsay\\"s Ninth-Inning Grand Slam Completes Comeback

News Release

CHARLESTON, SC - The Fireflies rallied for five runs in the ninth inning on Monday and downed the RiverDogs, 5-4, at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The largest comeback win of the season was highlighted by Desmond Lindsay's game-tying grand slam over the left-field wall. Later in the frame, Dash Winningham drove in the go-ahead run.

Columbia (7-11, 47-39) left 10 men on base over the first eight innings, but took care of business when it mattered. The first three hitters reached base to begin the ninth with Charleston (12-7, 46-42) reliever Hobie Harris on the mound. First, Colby Woodmansee singled and then Harris plunked the next two batters: Ian Strom and Andres Gimenez. After Luis Carpio flew out to left, RiverDogs manager Patrick Osborn called closer Garrett Mundell (L, 0-4) out of the bullpen.

The first batter Mundell faced was Lindsay, and the Mets prospect took him deep. It was Lindsay's first professional grand slam and seventh homer of the season. The Fireflies wouldn't settle for extra innings, though. The next hitter, Jay Jabs, walked and - with two outs - swiped second base. Winningham then charged a line drive to the left-center field alley and Jabs scored the go-ahead run.

Adonis Uceta (W, 4-0) then retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the comeback.

Charleston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second. Carlos Vidal plated two runs with a double off of starter Gabriel Llanes. The right-hander settled down and gutted through five innings, allowing just those two runs. Llanes struck out five as well.

The home team pulled ahead 3-0 after Brandon Wagner went yard in the sixth. Two innings later, Wagner doubled to kick off the eighth. Vidal drove him in with a single moments later.

The four run deficit is the largest Columbia has overcome in a game this season. It was a collective effort: evert Firefly hitter reached base safely and four batters recorded multi-hit games (Gimenez, Woodmansee, Jacob Zanon, Dan Rizzie).

The Fireflies are off on Tuesday and begin a three-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.

