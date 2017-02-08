Lindbohm Helps Wolves Clinch Lottery Cup in Overtime

February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - For the second time in as many games, the Chicago Wolves prevailed against the Rockford IceHogs in overtime. With the 2-1 victory on Tuesday night, Chicago clinched the Illinois Lottery Cup with its seventh win in the 12-game season series.

Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm crashed the net and scored just 1:19 into the extra frame to earn the win for the Wolves (27-16-3-3).

Chicago rookie netminder Ville Husso (8-5-0) made 35 saves - including 22 through the first two frames - in a game that was scoreless until 12:23 of the third period.

The Wolves and IceHogs (14-23-8-3) traded chances while Husso and Rockford goaltender Lars Johansson (8-11-4) combined for 40 saves through the first two frames.

One of the game's best scoring chances came at 3:34 of the third period when Chicago center Wade Megan was hauled down on a breakaway chance and awarded a penalty shot. On the shot, Johansson made a kick save to keep the game scoreless.

However, at 12:23 of the frame, Wolves defenseman Reid McNeill launched a one-timer from the blue line, through traffic, to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead.

In desperation mode, Rockford pulled Johansson for an extra skater. With 1:06 left on the clock, the IceHogs pressured on the rush and Sam Carrick wired a shot past the Wolves defense and behind Husso to force overtime.

In the extra frame, Andrew Agozzino accepted a point pass from Vince Dunn and cycled down to the top of the left circle for a shot that popped off Johansson and over him into the crease. Low on the play, Lindbohm crashed the net and knocked the puck into the net for the winning tally at 1:19.

The Wolves are back in action at Allstate Arena on Friday (Feb. 10) for the first game of a 3-in-3 weekend. They'll host the San Antonio Rampage in the club's first visit to Rosemont this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on The U Too.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.