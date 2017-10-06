Lindberg Added to Wolves Roster

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that forward Tobias Lindberg has been loaned to the American Hockey League team following a trade involving the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vegas sent goaltender Calvin Pickard to Toronto for Lindberg and the Maple Leafs' sixth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Lindberg, a 22-year-old third-year pro from Stockholm, Sweden, joined the Wolves roster hours before the team's AHL season opener on the road against the Texas Stars.

Lindberg produced six goals and 10 assists in 44 games for the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season. During 2014-15, his first year in North America, Lindberg posted 11 goals and 23 assists in 56 games split between the Marlies and the Binghamton Senators. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound right wing also appeared in six games for the Maple Leafs and accrued two assists and four penalty minutes.

