October 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that forward Tobias Lindberg has been loaned to the American Hockey League team following a trade involving the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Vegas sent goaltender Calvin Pickard to Toronto for Lindberg and the Maple Leafs' sixth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Lindberg, a 22-year-old third-year pro from Stockholm, Sweden, joined the Wolves roster hours before the team's AHL season opener on the road against the Texas Stars.
Lindberg produced six goals and 10 assists in 44 games for the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season. During 2014-15, his first year in North America, Lindberg posted 11 goals and 23 assists in 56 games split between the Marlies and the Binghamton Senators. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound right wing also appeared in six games for the Maple Leafs and accrued two assists and four penalty minutes.
The Wolves celebrate their 24th home opener at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Allstate Arena against the Ontario Reign. For information on Wolves tickets and television broadcasts, visit ChicagoWolves.com .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2017
- Lindberg Added to Wolves Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Labbe to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Promotional Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks and Mapco to Once Again Offer Value Parking Nights at Civic - Rochester Americans
- Chicago Wolves Reveal 2017-18 Promotional Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Best Seats in the House on Sale Now - Rockford IceHogs
- P-Bruins Announce 2017-18 Opening Night Roster - Providence Bruins
- Reign Announce 2017 Opening Night Roster - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Moose Reveal Opening Night Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves' 2017-18 Opening Roster Set - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League's 82nd Season Begins Tonight - AHL
- Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sound Tigers Name Captains for 2017-18 Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers