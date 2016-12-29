Liberati Traded to Allen
December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Defenseman Miles Liberati Traded to Allen Americans
The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that defenseman Miles Liberati has been traded to the Allen Americans of the ECHL, completing the futures consideration element of the trade undertaken on December 7, 2016, that sent forward Zach Hall and future considerations from Reading to Allen for future considerations.
