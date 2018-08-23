LHV Game Notes

The first-place IronPigs (76-52) play the rubber of a three-game, road series against the Syracuse Chiefs (56-72) at NBT Bank Stadium -- where the Pigs are 5-2 this season... With a 7-3 loss last night, the Pigs have now dropped nine of their last 15 games and are just 10-11 in August. However, with Scranton/WB getting swept in Buffalo last night, the Pigs' Magic Number to clinch their first-ever North Division was trimmed to 3. Prior to this recent skid, Lehigh Valley reached its season apex on Aug. 5 at 70-43 (.619) and 11.0 games up. Still, the Pigs own a 47-27 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 10.0 games ahead... The Chiefs -- Washington's top affiliate -- are now 14-9 since they were last at their season low-water mark of 42-63 on July 28... Next up for the Pigs is a four-game, home series against the RailRiders (65-61) -- who have gone just 10-14 since July 29.

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (10-4, 2.56) will start for LHV against RHP David Goforth (3-4, 3.73).

First-Pitch tonight is at 6:35 p.m.

