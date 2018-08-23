LHV Game Notes
August 23, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The first-place IronPigs (76-52) play the rubber of a three-game, road series against the Syracuse Chiefs (56-72) at NBT Bank Stadium -- where the Pigs are 5-2 this season... With a 7-3 loss last night, the Pigs have now dropped nine of their last 15 games and are just 10-11 in August. However, with Scranton/WB getting swept in Buffalo last night, the Pigs' Magic Number to clinch their first-ever North Division was trimmed to 3. Prior to this recent skid, Lehigh Valley reached its season apex on Aug. 5 at 70-43 (.619) and 11.0 games up. Still, the Pigs own a 47-27 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 10.0 games ahead... The Chiefs -- Washington's top affiliate -- are now 14-9 since they were last at their season low-water mark of 42-63 on July 28... Next up for the Pigs is a four-game, home series against the RailRiders (65-61) -- who have gone just 10-14 since July 29.
RHP Enyel De Los Santos (10-4, 2.56) will start for LHV against RHP David Goforth (3-4, 3.73).
First-Pitch tonight is at 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 23, 2018
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders announce 30th anniversary season schedule - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Take Series with Huge Win in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- Clippers Nab Important Game One in Indy - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Chiefs to Host Pre-Game Wedding at NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday August 25 - Syracuse Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- LHV Game Notes
- The Setup: Pigs Look to Inch Closer to Playoffs
- Pigs Fall in Syracuse
- LHV Game Notes
- IronPigs Take Opener in Extras