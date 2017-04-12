LHV Game Notes 4-12

News Release

The IronRail Series continues as the IronPigs (3-3) play Game 3 of a four-game series against the reigning IL Champion Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-4) at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa... With a 6-0 win last night, the Pigs recorded their first shutout of the season to even the series, 1-1. With a win tonight, they will go above .500 for the first time in 2017 -- which took until Game 13 (7-6) last season... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- were blanked for the first time this season after being tied with the Pigs for the fewest (8) in 2016. The Riders are three games below .500 for the first time since starting 3-6 in 2015.

Reigning IL Pitcher of the Year RHP Jake Thompson (0-1, 34.71) will start for LHV against RHP Brady Lail (7-6, 5.07 in '16).

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

