Levy Ninth Inning Single Gives Keys First Road Win

Zebulon, NC - The Frederick Keys (3-4) got a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Carolina Mudcats (4-3) 5-3 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. Carolina threatened in their last at-bats, putting the tying run at second, but Luis Gonzalez managed to slam the door.

Tied at three going into the top of the ninth, Randolph Gassaway opened the inning with a single off Kodi Medeiros. The lefty then plunked Jomar Reyes and Yermin Mercedes to load the bases.

Alex Murphy was the next man to bat and narrowly missed a grand slam before popping out. However Stuart Levy followed with a two-run double to put the Keys ahead 5-3.

Opening the ninth inning on the mound, Mike Burke surrendered back-to-back singles to start the frame. Max McDowell then tried to sacrifice both men to scoring position, but misplaced his bunt, resulting in a force out at third.

Keys manager Keith Bodie went to the bullpen again, bringing on Gonzalez. The southpaw struck out Weston Wilson but walked Troy Stokes Jr. to reload the bases. From there, Gonzalez punched out Trent Clark to end the game.

Frederick scored the game's first run, after a passed ball scored Austin Hays from third. Carolina then plated the next three off Keys starter Cody Sedlock. With the bases loaded in the second, Wilson hit a sac-fly to tie the game, while a Clark double, a groundout and a wild pitch made it 2-1 Muddies.

Sedlock allowed one more run in the fifth before exiting. The right-hander allowed three hits, walked three and struck out two.

Down 3-1, the Keys tied the game on three straight hits in the sixth. Stevie Wilkerson singled and came home on a Hays triple. He scored on a Ryan Mountcastle RBI base knock. Hays enjoyed a great day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and two runs scored.

Mitch Horacek (1-0) earned the win, picking up the final out of the eighth. Medeiros (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in three innings.

The Keys and Mudcats continue their series on Friday night. Left-hander Brian Gonzalez (0-1, 9.00) makes the start for the Keys. He will be countered by Mudcats right-hander Cody Ponce (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m

