Let the Games Begin=21 Indy Eleven Learns 2017 NASL Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday) - In conjunction with the North American Soccer League, Indy Eleven has released its 32-game schedule for the 2017 NASL regular season, to be evenly split between a pair of 16-game Spring and Fall Seasons. Within each season, every club will play the other seven opponents home and away, plus two additional matchups.

Indy Eleven will begin the defense of its 2016 NASL Spring Season title on the road Saturday, March 25, by serving as the Inaugural Game opponent for expansion side San Francisco Deltas. Kickoff for the season opener at historic Kezar Stadium in San Francisco is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

A week later on Saturday, April 1, "Indiana's Team" starts its 16-game home slate at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium with a 3:00 p.m. kickoff against Puerto Rico FC. Indy Eleven will look to continue its 19-game regular season undefeated streak at "The Mike" dating back to October 2015 when it welcomes the Caribbean Club Championship participant to the Circle City.

"This year's roster is full of players that tasted some success and got to the cusp of lifting the Soccer Bowl Trophy last year. The fire that has been burning since last November's final will be a great motivator to fight our way back and get the job done in 2017, and we're excited to get things underway," said Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson, who captured the NASL Coach of the Year award following his debut season with Indy Eleven last year.

All but one of Indy Eleven's 16 home games in 2017 will fall during weekends, the lone exception being the Wednesday, Sept. 13, contest against North Carolina FC. All other games will fall on Saturdays until the regular season finale on Sunday, Oct. 29, against North Carolina FC.

The Spring Season Champion and Fall Season Champion will each earn a spot - and semifinal hosting rights - in The Championship, the league's four-club postseason tournament. The remaining two postseason spots will go to the two clubs that collect the most combined points over the course of the overall 32-game competition (Spring and Fall Seasons).

"Over the years, our intense split-season competition has produced the drama and excitement that fans crave," NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal said. "The 2017 season will be no different, and we can't wait to watch our clubs battle each other week in and week out."

In conjunction with today's schedule release, Indy Eleven is introducing its new 8-Flex Pack, featuring eight ticket vouchers that can be turned into tickets for any of the team's 16 regular season games at Carroll Stadium. For more details, visit www.indyeleven.com/flex-pack.

Fans looking to catch every game can take advantage of discounts of up to 48% versus single-game pricing and enjoy a plethora of exclusive benefits by securing 2017 Season Tickets, which will include all 16 NASL regular season matches plus a bonus game (U.S. Open Cup, exhibition or playoff). Visit www.CueTheSmoke.com for the full listing of benefits and prices.

Fans can stay tuned to www.indyeleven.com/schedule to keep track of updates to the 2017 Indy Eleven calendar and visit www.nasl.com/schedule to see the full schedule for the league's seventh season of play.

INDY ELEVEN 2017 NASL SCHEDULE

*** Match dates & times are subject to change

2017 NASL Spring Schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue

Sat., March 25 10:00 pm at San Francisco Deltas Kezar Stadium - San Francisco, CA

Sat., April 1 3:00 pm vs. Puerto Rico FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., April 8 7:30 pm at Puerto Rico FC Juan Ramî"n Loubriel Stadium - Bayamî"n, PR

Sat., April 22 3:00 pm vs. San Francisco Deltas Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., April 29 7:00 pm at Jacksonville Armada FC Hodges Stadium - Jacksonville, FL

Sat., May 6 7:30 pm vs. FC Edmonton Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., May 13 7:30 pm at Miami FC FIU Stadium - Miami, FL

Sat., May 20 7:30 pm vs. Miami FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., May 27 9:00 pm at FC Edmonton Clarke Field - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sat., June 3 10:00 pm at San Francisco Deltas Kezar Stadium - San Francisco, CA

Sat., June 10 7:30 pm vs. Jacksonville Armada FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., June 17 7:30 pm vs. North Carolina FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., June 24 TBA at North Carolina FC WakeMed Soccer Park - Cary, NC

Tues., July 4 7:30 pm at New York Cosmos MCU Park - Brooklyn, NY

Sat., July 8 7:30 pm vs. New York Cosmos Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., July 15 7:30 pm vs. Jacksonville Armada FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

2017 NASL Fall Schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue

Sun., July 30 4:00 pm at FC Edmonton Clarke Field - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sat., Aug. 5 7:30 pm vs. FC Edmonton Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., Aug. 12 7:30 pm at Miami FC FIU Stadium - Miami, FL

Sat., Aug. 19 7:30 pm at New York Cosmos MCU Park - Brooklyn, NY

Sat., Aug. 26 7:30 pm vs. Jacksonville Armada FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 pm vs. San Francisco Deltas Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., Sept. 9 7:00 pm at Jacksonville Armada FC Hodges Stadium - Jacksonville, FL

Wed., Sept. 13 7:00 pm vs. North Carolina FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sun., Sept. 17 4:00 pm at FC Edmonton Clarke Field - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 pm vs. Puerto Rico FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sun., Oct. 1 TBA at North Carolina FC WakeMed Soccer Park - Cary, NC

Sat., Oct. 7 7:30 pm vs. New York Cosmos Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Wed., Oct. 11 10:30 pm at San Francisco Deltas Kezar Stadium - San Francisco, CA

Sat., Oct. 14 TBA vs. Miami FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

Sat., Oct. 21 7:30 pm at Puerto Rico FC Juan Ramî"n Loubriel Stadium - Bayamî"n, PR

Sun., Oct. 29 TBA vs. North Carolina FC Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

The Championship Semifinals - Weekend of Nov. 10-12

The Championship Final - Weekend of Nov. 17-19

About Indy Eleven Professional Soccer

Since its launch in 2013, Indy Eleven's mission - "To win championships with and for the community" - has stayed true to its aim of fielding a team that represents the State of Indiana proudly on and off the field. The upcoming 2017 season will mark the fourth year of play for Indy Eleven in the North American Soccer League (NASL), a professional soccer league based in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. On January 31, 2017, Indy Eleven submitted a bid for an expansion franchise in Major League Soccer (MLS), the First Division of pro soccer in the United States and Canada as recognized by U.S. Soccer.

After leading the NASL in attendance in each of its first two seasons at IUPUI's Michael A. Carroll Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indy Eleven's remarkable 2016 campaign included winning the NASL Spring Season title and earning its first postseason appearance, ending in The Championship Final.

About NASL

The North American Soccer League is a professional soccer league established in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information on the NASL, visit www.NASL.com. Follow the NASL on Twitter and Instagram at @NASLOfficial and Facebook at Facebook.com/NASLFanPage.

