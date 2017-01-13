Let It Fly Friday Night in Condorstown Tonight at 7 p.m.

January 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (13-12-4-1) host the Stockton Heat (18-10-3-1) on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena, tonight at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m. for season ticket members.

PROMOTION: LET IT FLY FRIDAY presented by KERN 1180 AM. Bring new, packaged undergarments and other clothing items to throw on the ice when the Condors score their first goal. The items will be collected and donated to Clinica Sierra Vista. LES SCHWAB 2-for-1 FRIDAY: head to any Bakersfield Les Schwab Tires location and pick up a 2-for-1 ticket voucher for tonight's game.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat for the third of 12 meetings in the season series. Bakersfield is 1-1 against the Heat this season including a 5-3 win on Dec. 10 over Stockton in Bakersfield.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield won their second straight on Tuesday, 5-2, over San Antonio. Five different players scored while C Jujhar Khaira collected his sixth multi-point game with two assists. RW Jesse Puljujarvi made his Condors debut and collected an assist. G Laurent Brossoit earned his second straight win.

Stockton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in San Diego, but the Gulls would erase a 3-1 deficit en route to a 5-3 win. RW Matt Frattin had a goal and assist while G Jon Gillies took the loss with 33 saves on 38 shots.

LANDER RETURNS FROM EDMONTON

C Anton Lander was assigned to the Condors on Wednesday. In the month of December, the Swedish-born centerman was second in the AHL in scoring with 19 points (9g-10a) in 12 games and was +11.On the season, he is third on the Condors in scoring with 21 points (10g-11a) in 13 games and is the team leader in plus/minus at +12.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

After tonight, the Condors hit the road for a season-long, seven-game road trip thru Ontario, Stockton, San Jose, and Texas. Bakersfield is 8-1-1 in their last 10 home games, have won three straight and are 11-6-1-0 on home ice this season.

CONDORS NOTES

D Mark Fayne has points in three straight games (1g-3a)... Offensively, the Condors have averaged 3.38 goals per game over their last eight games and have moved up to 18th in the AHL at 2.80 per game... Defensively, the team is 12th in goals allowed at 2.80 a contest... The Condors have the fourth best home penalty kill at 89.4% (59/66).

HEAT NOTES

D Tyler Wotherspoon is fifth in the AHL at +18... G David Rittich is third in the AHL in goals-against average at 1.81. His four shutouts rank second... Stockton has the sixth best road power play at 22.1% (15/68)... The Heat are +13 in first period goal differential, +12 in the second, but -4 in the third period.

TRANSACTIONS

1/12 - G Branden Komm signed to PTO

1/11 - G Laurent Brossoit recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

1/11 - C Jujhar Khaira recalled by Edmonton (NHL)

1/11 - G Jonas Gustavsson assigned by Edmonton (NHL)

1/11 - C Anton Lander assigned by Edmonton (NHL)

American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2017

