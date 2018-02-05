Leslie Comes to Chicago

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that defenseman Zachary Leslie has been assigned to the club by the Vegas Golden Knights, who acquired the 24-year-old in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

Leslie joins the Wolves from the Ontario Reign where he played 121 games - spanning three seasons (2015-18) - and collected six goals and 27 assists for 33 points. He also logged 52 penalty minutes and a -17 plus/minus rating.

The Ontario native also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for the Reign, which included five in 2017. He owns one assist, a +1 plus/minus rating and eight penalty minutes in postseason play.

In the 2015-16 campaign, Leslie skated in five games with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs and scored his first professional goal on Feb. 20, 2016, against the Reading Royals.

Prior to turning pro, Leslie spent four seasons with the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League. He appeared in 250 games for Guelph and registered 155 points (39G, 116A) and logged 208 penalty minutes.

In three of his four seasons, Leslie skated in the OHL Playoffs. Through 30 games, he collected one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. In 2014, the Storm won the OHL league championship to advance to the Memorial Cup where they lost to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the championship finale.

The 6-foot, 175-pound blueliner was selected by the Kings in the sixth round, 178th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Leslie will be available when the Wolves travel to Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 9, for a Central Division showdown with the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena and the game will be televised on The U Too. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

