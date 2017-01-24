Leo Gibson and Vahid Assadour Earn Team of the Week

January 24, 2017





KANSAS CITY (Jan. 24, 2017) - Kansas City Comets forward Leo Gibson and Midfielder Vahid Assadpour were each named to the Major Arena Soccer League's Team of the Week in Week 13. The weekly honors were announced this afternoon.

Gibson and Assadpour have paired together for many memorable moments over the past six years. This weekend, the team partnered together to jumpstart Comets comebacks against the Syracuse Silver Knights on Friday and the Chicago Mustangs on Sunday.

Gibson scored four goals and two assists in the two games while Assadpour scored three goals and three assists as the Comets kept pace at the top of the Central Division.

Defender Brian Harris, who scored the game-winning goal with less than 90 seconds left on Friday, and goalkeeper Stephen Paterson were also listed among the MASL's Honorable Mention.

The Comets travel to face the Florida Tropics on January 27^th at 6:35 p.m. CT. They currently share the lead in the Central Division with the Cedar Rapids Rampage with six games remaining in the season. This year's MASL Playoffs will feature only the top two teams in each division.

Kansas City returns home on February 11^th against the Dallas Sidekicks. Tickets can be purchased at KCComets.com or Ticketmaster.com

The Kansas City Comets have a long rich history of indoor soccer in KC, including the 2014 MISL Championship. For tickets and information call 855.452.GOAL (4625)

