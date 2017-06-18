Leiter, Pigs Look to Take Series with Chiefs

News Release

The IronPigs (44-24) and Syracuse Chiefs (21-43) conclude their three-game series with the rubber match this afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. 2,000 men 18 and older will receive a Trucker Cap Giveaway! First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

The Pigs ended their three-game losing streak last night, and currently hold the best record in the International League.

The Pigs will send RHP Mark Leiter (0-0,6.92) against Chiefs RHP Jaron Long (5-6, 2.73 with Double-A Harrisburg).Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

RHP Mark Leiter makes his third start and fifth overall appearance for the Pigs today. In his last outing, Leiter lasted only three innings, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits while fanning seven batters.

RHP Jaron Long makes his first start of the season for the Chiefs after being promoted from Double-A Harrisburg. Long is no stranger to the International League, however, as the right-hander pitched for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 2015 and with the Chiefs in 2016.

Nick Williams launched his 14th home run of the season, and the IronPigs picked up a 5-2 victory over the Syracuse Chiefs Saturday night before 10,100 fans at Coca-Cola Park. It marked the fifth-consecutive capacity sell out and sixth overall capacity sell out this season.

With a 4-2 advantage in the bottom of the sixth, Williams launched a lead-off home run to give the Pigs a 5-2 advantage. The home run was Williams 12th home run since May 17, which is tied for most in all of baseball with Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger .

The Pigs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Pedro Florimon plated Angelo Mora on a RBI single.

Syracuse however answered in the top of the fourth, as Adrian Sanchez hit a two-run home run to left-center field to give the Chiefs a 2-1 edge.

The Pigs roared back in the bottom half, rallying for a three-run inning to give the Pigs a 4-2 advantage. Back-to-back singles from Brock Stassi and Jorge Alfaro jumpstarted the inning, before Dylan Cozens walked to load the bases for Rhys Hoskins . Hoskins then sent a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Stassi to tie the game at 2. Mora then followed with a two-run single to bring both Alfaro and Cozens in to score.

Pigs starter Tom Eshelman gave up just the two-run home run over seven strong innings, surrendering just six hits while striking out three while picking up his fifth win of the season.

Eshelman gave way to Milner in the eighth inning, as the left-hander tossed a scoreless frame to set up International League saves leader Pedro Beato .

A night after blowing his first save since April 29 and surrendering seven runs without recording an out, Beato surrendered just one hit in the final frame to preserve the IronPigs 5-2 victory. It marks the 21st save of the season for Beato, placing him in fourth place on the IronPigs single-season saves list.

