December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
CLEVELAND - Michael Leighton registered his American Hockey League-leading 50th shutout with a 24-save performance for the Chicago Wolves en route to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena.
Forwards Tobias Lindberg, Wade Megan and Paul Thompson all scored in the final frame for the Wolves (7-12-4-1), who earned the team's second shutout of the season.
After two hard-fought scoreless periods, Lindberg finally broke through at 7:35 as he spun around high in the slot to avoid a Cleveland defender and found a space to slip the puck past Ivan Kulbakov (0-1-0).
At 12:23, Thompson charged up the slot and redirected a Beau Bennett pass for the team's second goal.
With Kulbakov on the bench for an extra attacker, Megan potted an empty-net goal with one second on the clock.
In net for Cleveland (8-9-2-2), Kulbakov turned aside 29 of 31 shots while Leighton (4-4-4) earned first-star honors for his milestone performance.
On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Wolves will meet the Rockford IceHogs for an Illinois Lottery Cup contest at BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on AHLLive.com .
For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2017
- P-Bruins Soar Past Comets in OT for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- CHECKERS DEMOLISH DEVILS IN DOMINATING 7-1 WIN - Charlotte Checkers
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Rookies Note - San Diego Gulls
- Leighton Ices Monsters for Milestone 50th Shutout - Chicago Wolves
- MONSTERS BLANKED BY WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Seek Weekend Sweep of Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Kometa Brno - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Reign and Texas Stars Collide - Ontario Reign
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING TYLER BARNES TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Amerks this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Hold off Thunderbirds for 2-1 Win - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Still Sizzling Versus Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Cap Home Stand with Thrilling 5-4 Win over Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WOLVES' RALLY FALLS SHORT AT THE Q - Chicago Wolves
- KIVLENIEKS' 36 SAVES ANCHOR MONSTERS IN 3-2 WIN OVER WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Push Win Streak to Five After 4-3 Shootout over Hartford - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Burn Devils in 5-2 Comeback Victory - Syracuse Crunch
- Team earns third straight win, extends point streak to season-best five games - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Trade Spencer Abbott to Binghamton Devils in Exchange - San Diego Gulls