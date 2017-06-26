Leibrandt Set to Make Triple-A Debut

News Release

The IronPigs (49-27) and Pawtucket Red Sox (35-38) begin a four-game tonight at Coca-Cola Park. It is Little League Night at the ballpark, with first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

In their last series in Pawtucket, the Pigs swept the Paw Sox, the first ever sweep at McCoy Stadium by the Pigs.

The Pigs will send LHP Brandon Leibrandt (6-2, 3.34 with Reading) against Red sox RHP Hector Velazquez (4-1, 1.29).Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

LHP Brandon Leibrandt makes his Triple-A debut for the Pigs after making 13 starts for Double-A Reading. The Alpharetta, GA native last pitched on June 21 at Akron as the southpaw tossed six scoreless innings, and allowed just seven hits while striking out four.

RHP Hector Velazquez returns to the Paw Sox after making two starts with the parent club Boston Red Sox. In his last International League outing on June 10 against Buffalo, the Ciudad Obreogon, Mexico native tossd six scoreless innings allowing five hits while striking out four.

The IronPigs (49-27) could not hold on to an early lead, and fall 7-4 to the Rochester Red Wings (38-34) Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field.

Rochester used a three-run fourth inning, and a two-run seventh to edge past the Pigs, as the Red Wings avoided dropping their 10th straight series loss to Lehigh Valley.

With the Red Wings trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, ByungHo Park tied the game at 3 with a RBI double scoring Matt Hague . Nick Goodrum then gave Rochester a 4-3 lead on a RBI single to center that scored Park. Leonardo Reginatto then capped off the three-run frame with an RBI double to score Goodrum, giving the Red Wings a 5-3 edge over the Pigs.

Nick Williams brought the Pigs within a run as he launched his 15th homer of the season, a solo shot to center field, and the Pigs trailed 5-4.

The Pigs then moved to the bullpen in the seventh inning, as Pigs starter Jake Thompson tossed six innings, allowing the five runs on nine hits while striking out five as well, however, the Dallas native picked up his eighth loss of the season.

Pat Venditte was the first to come out of the Pig 'Pen as the switch-handed pitcher surrendered a base hit before registering two outs in the inning. Michael Mariot then spelled Venditte, and surrendered a two-run home run to Matt Hague plated Zach Granite to give the Red Wings a 7-4 lead.

Red Wings reliever Michael Tonkin then came on to pitch the ninth inning and close out the game for Rochester. After striking out Andrew Pullin, he walked Angelo Mora and then struck out Osmel Aguila and Pedro Florimon to end the game.

Granite led off the game for the Red Wings with a solo home run to give his team a 1-0 lead early. Hague then grounded into a double play, however he scored Mitch Garver to give Rochester a 2-0 lead after one.

The Pigs would take the lead on Pullin's first career Triple-A home run, as the outfielder sent a three-run homer to right field

