Leibrandt on the Bump for Pigs

News Release

The IronPigs (66-43) and Rochester Red Wings (62-46) continue their three-game series Wednesday night. First pitch from Frontier Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will send LHP Brandon Leibrandt (4-0, 1.91) against the Red Wings will send RHP Tim Melville (3-3, 2.44). Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

LHP Brandon Leibrandt makes his seventh start for the Pigs tonight. The southpaw is 10-2 overall on the year between Lehigh Valley and Reading, with a 2.90 ERA in 19 starts. With the Pigs in six starts, the Alpharetta, GA native has allowed more than one earned run in just one start, which was his last on July 27 against Gwinnett. In that outing, Leibrandt surrendered just two earned runs on five hits in five innings.

RHP Tim Melville makes his eighth start and ninth overall appearance with the Red Wings this season. This will be Melville's fourth start against the Pigs in those nine appearances this season.

Jose Taveras picked up the win in his Triple-A debut, and Andrew Pullin hit a solo home run as the IronPigs (66-43) took the opener 3-1 over the Rochester Red Wings (62-46) Tuesday night at Frontier Field.

Taveras was dealing in his debut with the Pigs, as the right-hander surrendered just one unearned run on two hits while walking three batters and struck out eight.

He surrendered the unearned run in the bottom of the first inning, as ByungHo Park singled home Matt Hague to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead after one.

Taveras surrendered his second hit in the third inning, as Mitch Garver was the only other Red Wings batter to touch Taveras in his debut.

He would retire the side in order in four of his six innings pitched and sent down the final 10 batters he faced.

Andrew Pullin tied the game at 1 in the top of the second inning, as he launched a solo home run to right field. For Pullin, it was his third homer of the season as an IronPig.

The game remained tied until the Pigs broke through with a two-run top of the sixth inning. Rhys Hoskins gave the Pigs a lead on a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Herlis Rodriguez to give the Pigs a 2-1 lead. Jorge Alfaro then added an RMG insurance run, as he singled home J.P. Crawford giving the Pigs a 3-1 advantage.

Edubray Ramos and Yacksel Rios combined to toss a scoreless seventh and eighth inning respectively, as Rios picked up a strike out.

IronPigs Manager Dusty Wathan then went to switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to close things down in the ninth. The Omaha, Nebraska native retired the side in order, as Daniel Palka grounded to Venditte to end the game and preserve the 3-1 win.

