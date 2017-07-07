Leibrandt on Mound in Series Opener with RailRiders

News Release

The IronPigs (53-34) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (54-32) begin a three-game series tonight with first place in the International League's North Division on the line at PNC Field, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will send left-hander Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 2.45) and the Chiefs will send right-hander Chance Adams (6-2, 2.39). Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

LHP Brandon Leibrandt makes his third start for the Pigs after picking up his first Triple-A win in his last outing on July 2 against Rochester. The southpaw tossed six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out four batters.

RHP Chance Adams makes his 11th start for the RailRiders this season after picking up his sixth win at Pawtucket on July 2. In 16 starts between Double and Triple-A, Adams has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start, having allowed three earned runs only twice.

The IronPigs (53-34) were shutout 5-0 by the Syracuse Chiefs (32-52) Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. With the loss, the Chiefs took the final two games of the three-game set to take the series from the Pigs.

Pigs starter Jake Thompson took a hard loss tonight as he surrendered just three runs on four hits in his seven innings of work. The right-hander walked two and struck out a pair in his 10th loss of the season.

Those three runs Thompson came off a Neftali Soto hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning giving the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

Edubray Ramos then took over for the Pigs in the eighth inning as his first two runs as an IronPig this season, and had not surrendered an earned run in his previous 11 innings pitched dating back to last season.

Clint Robinson began the scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning as he lifted a triple to center, scoring Andrew Stevenson to up the Chiefs lead to 4-0. Soto then singled home Robinson to cap off the night for the Chiefs as they prevailed 5-0.

Pigs bats went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base.

