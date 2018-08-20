Legends With 6-5 Victory In Extras Facing BlueClaws
August 20, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release
FIRSTENERGY PARK (Lakewood, NJ) - The Lexington Legends and Lakewood BlueClaws needed ten innings for the Legends to earn the 6-5 victory in the third game of the series. The Legends remain in sole possession of first place in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League.
The Legends were first to get on the board in the top of the second inning. Brewer Hicklen led off with a single down the third baseline then swiped second base. Hicklen then moved to third on a groundout by Manny Olloque. Cristian Perez then put down a sacrifice bunt down the first baseline to bring home Hicklen. After the second inning, Lexington led 1-0.
In the top of the third inning, Ricky Aracena and Kyle Isbel were both hit by pitches to put runners at first and second base for the Legends. Hicklen then doubled home both home and the Legends extended their lead, 3-0.
The BlueClaws scored their first runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jake Scheiner singled to short stop then moved to second when Rodolfo Duran singled to center field. With two men on base, Madison Stokes hit a two-run single to center field and Lakewood pulled within one run, 3-2.
Lakewood took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Josh Stephen led off with a single to left field. Matt Vierling then blasted a two-run homer to left centerfield and the BlueClaws led 4-3.
The Legends tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. Nick Pratto singled to right field then stole second base. Cal Jones then drew a walk and Lexington had two men on base. Perez then hit an RBI single to centerfield, scoring Pratto and moving Jones to third base. With Jeison Guzman at the plate, Perez stole second base and Jones was able to score on a throwing error by Lakewood. The Legends were back on top, 5-4, after the sixth inning.
The BlueClaws tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jhailyn Ortiz doubled to left field. Nick Maton then singled him home and the game was tied, 5-5.
In the top of the tenth inning, Pratto started on second base as the Pace of Play Runner. Hicklen then singled on a groundball to left field, allowing Pratto to score and the Legends took the game, 6-5.
Garrett Suchey was awarded the victory pitching 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. Zach Warren was given the loss tossing 2.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on one hit while walking one and striking out six.
The Legends and BlueClaws meet for the series finale tomorrow, August 21 at 7:05 p.m. Lexington will send LHP JC Cloney (1-1, 2.84 ERA) to face Lakewood's LHP Damon Jones (8-6, 3.62 ERA).
The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.
