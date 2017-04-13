Legends Take 14-5 Win in Home Opener

News Release

Angelo Castellano hit a three-run homer and Chris DeVito and Khalil Lee each drove in two runs as the Lexington Legends pounded out 16 hits on their way to a 14-5 win over the West Virginia Power Thursday night in front of 6,942 fans at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in the Legends' home opener.

After each team scored a run in the first inning, the Legends added four runs in the second inning. Nick Dini singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a single by Marten Gasparini and scored on Ricky Aracena's ground out. Castellano reached on an error by shortstop Kevin Mahala as Gasparini scored. Doubles by Lee and Gabriel Cancel produced two more runs for a 5-1 lead.

West Virginia came back with three runs in the third, one on a homer by Logan Ratledge, but the Legends scored a run in the third and broke the game open with six in the fourth. Walks to Cancel, Kort Peterson and Emmanuel Rivera loaded the bases with no outs. DeVito's single scored two runs, and a ground out by Rivera brought in another before Castellano homered to left center field with runners on, giving the Legends a 12-4 margin.

Sandy Santos' solo homer in the top of the seventh made the score 12-5, and the Legends wrapped up the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on RBI doubles by Lee and Peterson.

Gerson Garabito (1-0) worked the first five innings and got the win. West Virginia starter Oddy Nunez (0-2) was the losing pitcher.

Game two of the four-game series will be played Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

