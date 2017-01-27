Legends Set Caravan Stops, with More to Come

The Lexington Legends pre-season caravan will get underway with a stop in Lexington Monday, January 30.

Caravan stops are also scheduled for Cynthiana, Richmond, Mt. Sterling, Campbellsville, Columbia, Jackson, London and Maysville, with more to be added.

The events not only generate anticipation for the 2017 season, but also allow the Legends to show appreciation to fans and media throughout the region.

"We're all looking forward to a great 2017 season," said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea. "The caravan is a great way to get things started. "We appreciate the support of all Legends fans, and we always enjoy seeing them during our caravan stops."

The schedule:

AT EACH STOP, fans are invited to visit. The Legends will have items to give away, including tickets to home games and autographed memorabilia from the Legends and the Kansas City Royals. The Legends' Big L or Pee Wee will be available for photographs, and live radio broadcasts will originate from each location. Fans should watch for opportunities to interact on social media.

Monday, January 30 - Lexington

5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Raising Cane's, 2555 Nicholasville Road, Lexington. Former major league pitcher Jeff Parrett will join the caravan for this stop. ESPN SportsRadio 1300, WLXG-AM, will broadcast live.

Thursday, February 2 - Cynthiana

8-9 a.m. Biancke's Restaurant, 102 S. Main Street, Cynthiana. Legends' staffers will be guests on the Coffee Break program on WCYN-AM.

Friday, February 3 - Mt. Sterling

10:30 a.m. - noon, McDonald's, 642 Northview Drive, Mt. Sterling. Live radio coverage will be provided by WMST, Mt. Sterling.

Wednesday, February 8 - Richmond

2-4 p.m., Powell Building, Eastern Kentucky University. WLFX 106.7 The Dog will broadcast live.

Thursday, February 9 - Campbellsville and Columbia

4:30 - 6 p.m. Central time at Anderson's Pizzeria, 1411 Campbellsville Road, Columbia. WAIN, 93.5 FM, will broadcast live from Anderson's.

Location and time in Campbellsville will be announced soon.

Wednesday, February 15 - Jackson

10 a.m. - noon, Rose Bros. Dept. Store, 695 Highway 15 N # 1. The WJSN (97.3 FM) Sportstalk show will be broadcast live from the store.

Thursday, February 16 - London

The time, location and broadcast coverage for the London stop will be announced soon.

Monday, February 20 - Maysville

4 p.m. -5:30 p.m. at Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, 241 East Maple Leaf Road. WFTM will broadcast live.

The Legends, a class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and a member of the South Atlantic League, will play the first of 70 home games Thursday, April 13 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark against the West Virginia Power, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit lexingtonlegends.com.

