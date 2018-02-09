Legends release the Legendary Leagues Program

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends for the last 17 seasons have had a long standing relationship with multiple Central Kentucky youth baseball and softball leagues, but 2018 brings a new relationship of support to youth baseball and softball in our region, with the unveiling of the "Legendary Leagues' program. Through this program, the Legends will donate over $88,000 to area youth baseball and softball programs throughout Central Kentucky.

The following youth baseball and softball programs are participating in "Legendary Leagues':

* Berea Youth League * Bluegrass Fastpitch Softball * Eastern Little League * Mercer County Little League * Northern Cal Ripken Baseball * Paris Youth Baseball * Richmond Little League * Scott County Youth Baseball * Southeastern Cal Ripken Baseball * Southwest Pony * Western Little League

The youth baseball and softball leagues have the choice to utilize the donation they receive in various ways, and can be specifically designed to help their programing in their area. Some leagues are updating their fields' playing surface, some are enhancing technology at their facilities, others are providing uniforms, offering lower sign up fees and scholarships for children to play. In addition to the $88,000 in cash donations, the Legends are also providing these leagues with the opportunity to fundraise an additional collective $80,000 through the Legends fundraiser ticket program.

The participating leagues will bring over 10,000 little leaguers to Whitaker Bank Ballpark throughout the course of the Legends 2018 season. In addition, there are thirteen Legends home games that these "Legendary Leagues' program participants will take over the ballpark, filling the stands with their friends, families and supports while also receiving multiple on-field experiences like; honorary manager, guest public address announcer, sweeping home plate, guest groundskeeper, etc.

"We are honored to be able to partner with and support all of these participating youth league organizations throughout Central Kentucky" said Andy Shea, Legends President & CEO. "Giving back to our community and supporting the life lessons that can be learned from participating in youth sports are two of my personal commitments to this region. We look forward to building upon the relationships we have grown through this program and to adding additional youth programs as it continues to develop."

For more information about the "Legendary Leagues" program, contact Dominique Neel at dneel@lexingtonlegends.com or 859-422-7851. The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and a member of the South Atlantic League, kickoff the 2018 season at Whitaker Bank Ballpark against the Charleston RiverDogs, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Opening Day - April 5, 2018. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

