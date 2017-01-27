Legends' National Anthem Tryouts Set for February 18-19

(WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK, Lexington, Ky.) It's time for talented singers and musicians to step to the plate and earn a spot in the Lexington Legends' lineup -- the lineup of performers who will sing or play the National Anthem before Legends' home games in 2017.

The Legends will hold this year's tryouts at Fayette Mall on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. A specific location within the mall will be announced soon.

The sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 19.

"Our national anthem tryouts have always drawn talented people of all ages," said Sarah Bosso, Legends vice president of business development. "We appreciate their interest in the Legends and look forward to seeing and hearing them at the tryouts this year. As always, it will be fun."

For more information, or to reserve a time in the tryout lineup, contact Bosso at sbosso@lexingtonlegends.com or 859 422-7855. All participants must complete a registration form which is available online at www.lexingtonlegends.com. Walk-ups are welcome based on availability, but early registration is encouraged in order to secure a spot.

The Legends, a class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and a member of the South Atlantic League, will play the first of 70 home games Thursday, April 13 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark against the West Virginia Power, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit lexingtonlegends.com.

