Legends Move into First-Place Tie

News Release

A five-run third inning put Lexington in front for good, and the Legends went on to an 8-5 win over the West Virginia Power Thursday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The game had been suspended Wednesday in the third inning due to rain.

The win, coupled with Charleston's loss at Asheville, puts the Legends into a first-place tie with the RiverDogs in the South Atlantic League Southern Division. Both teams are 9-5 in the second half of the season.

Angelo Castellano and Luis Villegas each hit solo home runs as the Legends took a 6-2 lead after three innings.

Castellano's leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning gave the Legends a 1-0 lead, but West Virginia struck back with two runs in the third. Garrett Brown reached first on a leadoff bunt, advanced to third on Adrian Valerio's double and scored on Victor Fernandez' sacrifice fly to left field. Valerio moved to third on a throwing error by left fielder Yeison Melo. Valerio scored on a single by Albert Baur, and the Power led 2-1.

The Legends' big third inning started with Villegas' leadoff home run. Marten Gasparini and Rudy Martin then hit consecutive singles. Castellano and Emmanuel Rivera walked, scoring Gasparini and leaving the bases loaded. Joe Dudek's sacrifice fly scored Martin. After Rivera stole second base, Gabriel Cancel doubled, scoring both Rivera and Castellano, giving the Legends a 6-2 lead.

After each team scored a run in the fifth inning, the Power added two in the sixth. Clark Eagan led off with a single. Brown put down a sacrifice bunt, and when pitcher Jace Vines threw past first for an error, Eagan scored and Brown reached third. Brown scored on Valerio's sacrifice fly, making the score 7-5.

The Legends scored again in the bottom of the eighth. Melo led off with a double. Pinch runner Khalil Lee moved to third after a fly ball to center field by Villegas and scored on Gasparini's single, leaving the Legends with their final margin.

Vines (8-4), who took over for starter Garrett Davila when the game resumed Thursday night, worked six innings and got the win. He struck out seven batters and walked none, and allowed three runs, all unearned.

