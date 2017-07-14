Legends Game Suspended After 20 Innings

News Release

Thursday night's game between the Lexington Legends and the Delmarva Shorebirds in Salisbury, Maryland was suspended due to rain after 20 innings with the score tied at 6-6. It is the longest game in either team's history. Play was stopped six hours and three minutes after the first pitch was thrown at 7:04 p.m.

The game will resume at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

The Legends led 6-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but pinch hitter Alejandro Juvier singled, scoring Preston Palmeiro with the tying run.

Legends' relievers did not allow a hit in extra innings until Palmeiro got an infield single with two outs in the 16th. Justin Camp entered the game in the 11th and pitched five hitless innings, and Vance Tatum worked the 16th through the 20th, allowing two hits and no runs.

The Legends opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning. Back-to-back doubles by Emmanuel Rivera and Gabriel Cancel produced the first run, and Cancel later scored on a single by Luis Villegas.

Delmarva tied the game in the fourth. Collin Woody led off with a triple and scored on a ground out by Frank Crinella. Singles by Ryan McKenna, Stuart Levy and Cole Billingsley loaded the bases, and McKenna scored when Chris Clare was hit by a pitch.

The Legends scored three runs in the fifth inning. After Luis Villegas and Marten Gasparini walked, Yeison Melo singled, scoring Villegas, and Gasparini and Melo also scored as right fielder Jake Ring and second baseman Clare committed errors on the play.

The lead didn't last, as Delmarva evened the score with three in the bottom of the fifth. Palmeiro was hit by a pitch, and back-to-back doubles by Woody and Milton Ramos brought home two runs. Ramos scored on a two-out double by Levy, tying the game at 5-5.

Angelo Castellano's solo homer in the seventh gave the Legends a 6-5 lead, but Delmarva rallied in the ninth. After Castellano dropped Palmeiro's foul pop for an error, Palmeiro singled and was sacrificed to second by Woody. Ramos struck out, but Juvier singled, scoring Palmeiro with the tying run.

