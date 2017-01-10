Legends Coaching Staff Announced

January 10, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





Former Major Leaguer Scott Thorman was the manager at rookie-level Burlington of the Appalachian League for the past two seasons, and was the bench coach in Burlington in 2014.

He was a first round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2000, and played for the Braves in 2006 and 2007. He played for the Royals triple-A affiliate in Omaha in 2009 and 2010. A first baseman and outfielder, Thorman played for Canada in the 2006 World Baseball Classic and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He resides in Kitchener, Ontario.

'HUBBY' IS BACK!

Thorman will be joined on the Legends staff by pitching coach Mitch Stetter, hitting coach Jesus Azuaje, bench coach Glenn Hubbard, athletic trainer Saburo Hagihara and strength and conditioning coach Jon Ervin. Thorman, Azuaje, Hagihara and Ervin are all new to the Legends. Stetter returns for his second season, and Hubbard will be in his fourth season with Lexington.

