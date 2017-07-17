Legends\\" Camp Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

News Release

Lexington Legends' relief pitcher Justin Camp has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for July 10-16. League president Eric Krupa made the announcement today (Monday).

In his one appearance last week, Camp pitched five no-hit innings - the 11th through 15th - in the Legends' 7-6, 21-inning victory at Delmarva. It was the longest game in the Legends' 17-year history. The first 20 innings were played Thursday night and early Friday morning. Rain then forced the suspension of play, and when the game was resumed Friday evening, the Legends scored a run on Marten Gasparini's homer in the top of the 21st and held on to win.

In eight appearances with the Legends this season, Camp has not allowed an earned run. He has struck out 23 batters and walked four in 18 and two-thirds innings pitched, and has given up just five hits.

Camp, 24, a right-hander, was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 37th round of the 2016 first-year player draft after pitching in college at Auburn.

"Justin was a big part of what will be one of the most memorable games in Legends' history," said Legends president and CEO Andy Shea. "He's been outstanding all season, and it's great to see him get this recognition."

The Legends are at home through Friday. They will wrap up a series against Hagerstown Monday night at 7:05 p.m., and after an off day Tuesday, will take on the Columbia Fireflies in a three-game series. Game times are 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, and 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit lexingtonlegends.com or call (859) 422-7867.

