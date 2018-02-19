Leef Has Dominant Game But Beast Fall 3-1

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Jackson Leef scored a goal and Chris Driedger made 24 saves but the Brampton Beast fell to the Adirondack Thunder by a score of 3-1.

It was the second time in four days that the Brampton Beast faced off against the Adirondack Thunder. This time the showdown came at the Powerade Centre on Family Day.

The first period was relatively quiet, with both teams trading chances. The most exiting part of the first frame was when Beast captain Brandon Marino dropped the gloves for a brief yet spirited bout with Adirondack's Brian Ward.

Both goaltenders were solid in the first period. Chris Driedger, making his second start against Adirondack, stopped all seven shots he faced. Adirondack's Tomas Sholl was also perfect and finished the first with six saves.

Both teams would head to the intermission knotted up in a scoreless tie.

The second frame would see the Thunder take a 1-0 lead less than a minute in. James Henry would skate into the zone and fire a shot into the pads of Driedger.

The shot was kicked out softly and Henry was able to slide home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Despite some furious chances, the Thunder would hold a 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission. Shots on goal were 19-17 in favour of the Thunder.

Brampton needed some energy in the third and it came in the form of Jackson Leef. The recently called up forward redirected a tumbling shot into the back of the net past Sholl at 3:48 to tie the game for the Beast.

It was a short-lived lead, as Terrence Wallin was able to put the Thunder back on top at 4:46. Brampton fought valiantly till the end but a well-placed shot found the empty net and ended Brampton's comeback hopes at 18:32.

Driedger finished with 24 saves on 26 shots and was tagged with the first Beast loss of his career.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) Leef (BRA) 2) Driedger (BRA) 1) Sholl (ADK). Neither team found the back of the net on the man advantage and went a combined zero-for-nine on the night. Brampton will head out on the road for a three-game trip and will make stops in South Carolina and Jacksonville.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2017-18 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.