LeBlanc Heads Back to Binghamton

News Release

Wichita, KS- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Chris LeBlanc has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators.

LeBlanc, 23, skated in seven games for the Thunder and netted five assists. The Winthrop, Massachusetts native is a former sixth round draft pick (#161 overall) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. LeBlanc just completed a four-year career at Merrimack College. He tallied 48 points (22g, 26a) in 113 games for the Warriors.

He was signed to an amateur tryout by Binghamton on March 8th and appeared in five games for the B-Sens before finishing the regular season with the Thunder.

Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket package opportunities!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.

