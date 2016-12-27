League Schedule Release

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Texas Collegiate League released their 2017 schedule on Tuesday.

This will mark the 14th season for the TCL and this season will feature some new faces as the Acadiana CaneCutters and the Brazos Valley Bombers will have new managers. The CaneCutters will be managed by a former major leaguer, Luke Montz while the defending champs will welcome back a former Bomber, Trey Porras to lead Brazos Valley.

Along with new managers, the TCL will also welcome a new team into the fold as Texarkana will play home to newest franchise in the league.

The Brazos Valley Bombers will be going for a record five championships in a row as they finished last year ranked #3 overall in the CollegiateSummerBaseball.com rankings.

The first game of the season will feature a rematch of the Championship Series from the past two seasons as the CaneCutters will host the Bombers on Friday May 26th. Due to weather, the CaneCutters and Bombers played a one game championship game last year with the Bombers coming out on top, 4-0.

The Bombers will be on the road for the first four games of the season before their home opener against the Texas Marshals on June 1st.

Texarkana will play their first game of the year at home as they host the Victoria Generals. The Generals finished last season 28-28 but came on strong in the second half where they finished 17-13.

The Texas Marshals will start the season later on May 28th as they play a home-and-home series with Victoria.

The TCL All-Star game will be hosted this year by Brazos Valley on Wednesday July 5th. The Bombers last hosted the mid-summer classic in 2014.

This season will feature 56 games, 30 before the All-Star break and 26 after.

After a league-wide off day on August 8th, the TCL one-game playoff will begin on Wednesday August 9th. The Championship Series will be a best of three series starting August 10th and lasting until August 12th, if necessary.

To keep up with everything TCL baseball, check out texascollegiateleague.com or follow us on Twitter:@TCLBaseball for the latest updates.

