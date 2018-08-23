League-High Six Fisher Cats Voted to Season Ending All-Star Team

Manchester, NH - A league-high six New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have been voted to the Eastern League Season Ending All-Star Team.

2B Cavan Biggio, 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., SS Bo Bichette, RHP Jordan Romano and OFs Jonathan Davis and Harold Ramirez account for six of the league's 14 All-Star selections. Votes are submitted by the league's managers, media members, and media relations personnel.

2B Cavan Biggio, a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, leads the league with 26 home runs, 94 walks, a .932 OPS, and ranks second with 93 RBI. The 23-year-old has already set the Fisher Cats single-season record for walks, and is within range of Eric Thames's 2010 records for HR (27) and RBI (104). Biggio has produced a pair of multi-homer games this season, including a walk-off blast to beat Altoona on August 16. After starting the season outside of MLB.com's list of Blue Jays Top 30 prospects, Biggio is now ranked No. 9.

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top prospect in baseball, electrified the Eastern League in a 61-game offensive clinic, hitting .402 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI. Among the 19-year-old Guerrero's signature moments in New Hampshire: blasting a long ball off the Hilton Garden Inn beyond the wall in left-center to complete a two-homer game on May 7, going 4-for-4 with a walk-off bomb in Game 1 of a doubleheader on May 20, and hitting back-to-back homers with fellow All-Star Bo Bichette on May 25. He was named Eastern League Player of the Month in May, becoming the first Fisher Cats position player to earn the honor. Guerrero finished his Double-A career on an eight-game hitting streak before getting the call up to Triple-A Buffalo on July 31, where he's hitting .348 with four homers in 19 games.

SS Bo Bichette, the reigning MiLB Batting Champ (.362), leads the Eastern League with a Fisher Cats record 38 doubles, and tops the circuit with 137 hits, 85 runs and 31 stolen bases. The 20-year-old has produced 13 games with three hits or more, including a 4-for-5 performance in Portland on July 13. With 10 home runs, 68 RBI, and nightly appearances on the highlight reel at shortstop, Bichette is the No. 9 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com.

CF Jonathan Davis enjoyed a breakout season in his second year with the Fisher Cats, hitting .302 with 5 homers, 33 RBI, 19 stolen bases and 68 runs in 78 games. As the table-setter for the Eastern League's top offense, Davis hit .351 with a .459 OBP when leading off innings. On June 26, the 26-year-old became the first player in Fisher Cats history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat with a lead-off triple in the sixth inning. In his final game before being promoted to Triple-A, Davis hit a grand slam in a 14-2 win over Reading on July 8.

RF Harold Ramirez, acquired by the Blue Jays from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2016 trade deadline deal, ranks second in the league with a .310 average, and has a chance to set the Fisher Cats single-season record (Travis d'Arnaud, .311 in 2011). After a strong first half, Ramirez has excelled in the summer months, hitting .347 with four home runs in July (including a grand slam on the 31st), and .325 with two homers in August. The 23-year-old from Cartegena, Columbia has 12 steals this season, equaling his combined stolen base total from the last two seasons.

RHP Jordan Romano earns the Right-Handed Starting Pitcher All-Star nod, which is awarded to just one pitcher every season. The 25-year-old started the Mid-Season All-Star Game for the Eastern Division, after opening the year 9-0 with a 2.04 ERA in his first 10 starts. Romano earned a brief promotion to Triple-A Buffalo for a start on May 27, picking up the win thanks to five strong innings. The Markham, Ontario native has pitched particularly well against likely playoff opponent Trenton, going 2-1 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts, holding Thunder hitters to a .176 average while striking out 20 batters with just four walks.

A full list of Season Ending All-Stars can be found below:

C: Deivi Grullon, Reading

1B: Will Craig, Altoona

2B: Cavan Biggio, New Hampshire

3B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., New Hampshire and Ke'Bryan Hayes, Altoona

SS: Bo Bichette, New Hampshire

OF: Harold Ramirez, New Hampshire

OF: Trey Amburgey, Trenton

OF: Jonathan Davis, New Hampshire

DH: Corban Joseph, Bowie

UTL: Levi Michael, Binghamton

RH SP: Jordan Romano, New Hampshire

LH SP: Keegan Akin, Bowie

RP: Matt Pierpont, Hartford

The Fisher Cats enter Thursday night's game against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) with an opportunity to clinch their first playoff berth since 2011 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. With a win from the Fisher Cats and a loss by the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), New Hampshire will secure a spot in the Eastern League postseason.

