Leading Scorer Tanner Kero Recalled by Chicago
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they recalled forward Tanner Kero from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Kero helped the Hogs to a 6-2 win over the Chicago Wolves with a goal and an assist in last night's contest.
Kero, 24, paces Rockford with seven goals and 20 points while his 13 assists ranks second on the team. He has notched two-point games in two of the IceHogs' last three contests to help lead the team to their current three-game winning streak. The Hancock, Mich., native picked up one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last season.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a commemorative Jake Dowell poster courtesy of Hub Printing. It's also a Winning Weekday presented by Fas Fuel. After every IceHogs home win on a weekday, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday game. Also, one lucky fan in attendance will WIN a $50 gas card courtesy of Fas Fuel. The contest marks another WXRX Dollar Day where fans can take advantage of $2 beers, soft drinks, hot dogs and companion tickets.
