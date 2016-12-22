Leading Scorer Tanner Kero Recalled by Chicago

Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they recalled forward Tanner Kero from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Kero helped the Hogs to a 6-2 win over the Chicago Wolves with a goal and an assist in last night's contest.

Kero, 24, paces Rockford with seven goals and 20 points while his 13 assists ranks second on the team. He has notched two-point games in two of the IceHogs' last three contests to help lead the team to their current three-game winning streak. The Hancock, Mich., native picked up one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last season.

